Roger Federer reveals reason behind Mercedes-Benz’s excellence in latest campaign

New Delhi: Mercedes-Benz has announced the launch of its latest brand campaign, ‘Because it’s Mercedes-Benz’.

The brand campaign primarily focuses on visual storytelling that leverages digital and television.

The campaign leverages Instagram as a digital platform, with content collaboration with key opinion leaders’ activation, in addition to social activation, YT Series and connected TV.

Embedded in the brand philosophy that true luxury is felt, not just seen, the campaign aims to highlight the emotional experience of owning and driving a Mercedes-Benz.

As part of the campaign, the brand has launched a film featuring tennis player and Mercedes-Benz brand ambassador, Roger Federer.

The campaign is anchored on six pillars that aim to embody the spirit of the brand:

Respect

Trust

Love

Ease

Desire

Style

“Because it’s Mercedes-Benz’ is more than a campaign - it’s a reaffirmation of what the brand stands for, a culture-shaping icon, an innovation leader, defining the future of mobility. Every detail, innovation and experience are designed to create a sense of emotional connect and pride. This is our tribute to customers who choose a Mercedes-Benz not just for what it does, but for how it makes them feel special. The brand campaign is a visual delight as it emphasises visual storytelling and underlines Mercedes-Benz India’s focus on digital as a medium,” said Amrit Baid, Head of Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India.

Watch the campaign: