Star Sports unveils first campaign for PKL Season 11 starring Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh

Delhi: Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), has unveiled its first campaign film for the upcoming PKL Season 11, featuring Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh.

With the tournament set to start on October 18, 2024, this campaign film takes viewers deep into the heart of an untamed jungle. The intensity of Kabaddi is brought to life through visuals, raw power, and grit.

In the promo, Deshmukh steps into the shoes of a lone warrior, showcasing stealth and agility of a tiger as he navigates dangerous predators. The film captures the pulse-pounding essence of kabaddi.

Deshmukh said, “Kabaddi is a sport that is woven into the fabric of our culture, and being a part of this campaign is an absolute honour. The intensity and pride we captured in the film reflect the warrior spirit of kabaddi players – fierce, fearless, and ready to face any challenge. PKL has become a national sensation, and I’m sure this season will take that excitement to another level.”

Mashal Sports and Star Sports launched the "Define Your Team’s Superpower" campaign, inviting fans to vote for their team’s superpowers, which shaped the PKL 11 campaign across TV and digital platforms.

This time around, PKL will be returning to a three-city format. The 2024 edition will commence at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Hyderabad from October 18 to November 9. It will then move to the Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg, starting on November 10 and ending on December 1. The third leg will begin at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune from December 3 to December 24.