RiteBite Max Protein launches new “Protein Aayega Tabhi India Khayega!” campaign

New Delhi: RiteBite Max Protein has launched a new campaign “Protein Aayega Tabhi India Khayega!”. The campaign aims to highlight India’s protein deficiency and encourage smarter snacking choices.

The campaign features a film that starts with a snack-time scene which changes into a full-fledged “Protein Dharna”.

“Ghar ghar ka naara hai, Protein, haq humara hai!” With placards and chants, a father-daughter duo asks for better snack choices, depicting the urgent need for increased protein intake in India’s daily diet.

“At RiteBite Max Protein, we believe that good nutrition should be a part of everyday life. With this campaign, we are driving home the message that protein is essential, not optional. It’s time to ditch empty-calorie snacks and make every bite count,” said Ravinder Varma, Senior Brand Manager, RiteBite Max Protein.

Manish Kinger, Executive Creative Director, Schbang, added, “Protein deficiency is a critical issue in India, yet it often gets overlooked. This campaign leverages a unique mix of humour, storytelling, and cultural relevance to strike a chord with consumers, making nutrition awareness more relatable and actionable.”

Watch the campaign: