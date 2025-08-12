Rhea Chakraborty directs short film for Chapter 2 LGBTQ+ acceptance campaign

New Delhi: Rhea Chakraborty, co-founder of fashion label Chapter 2 Drip, has directed a short film for the brand’s latest campaign, Closets Are Meant for Clothes. Released on Instagram, the film follows the story of a sister supporting her gay brother as he comes out, using the metaphor of a closet to highlight the importance of openness and acceptance.

Chapter 2 Drip has previously used its platform to address themes of self-expression and inclusivity. In this project, Chakraborty focuses on a domestic moment in which a sister helps her brother prepare for a date, framing it as a gesture of care and acceptance.

Speaking about her first directorial work, Chakraborty said, “This campaign is very close to my heart because it’s about unconditional love, and the courage it takes to live your truth. Too often, society forces people into hiding parts of themselves out of fear or judgment. With ‘Closets Are Meant for Clothes,’

I wanted to create something that says, loud and clear, you are enough, exactly as you are. A sister’s acceptance, a friend’s support, or a family’s love can be the difference between living in the shadows and stepping into the light. Fashion may be our medium at Chapter 2 Drip, but at its core, our message has always been about embracing your authentic self, and wearing it proudly.”