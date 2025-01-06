Restart your New Year resolutions in 10 minutes with Swiggy and Naezy

New Delhi: Swiggy Instamart has kicked off the New Year with a mic drop moment, teaming up with rapper Naezy for a hilariously relatable digital film.

In true Naezy style, the film features a snappy rap that playfully calls out how New Year’s resolutions tend to fizzle—but fear not! Swiggy Instamart is here to save the day (and your goals) with its lightning-fast 10-minute deliveries.

From gym gear to diet must-haves, hydration essentials, or even that snack to stop you from texting your ex—Swiggy Instamart has your back. Whatever you need to stay on track, they’ll get it to you before your motivation can bail.

Watch Naezy bring the beats and the vibes here: