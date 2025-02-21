Reset, refresh, and reignite with Coca-Cola’s new “Halftime” campaign

New Delhi: Coca-Cola’s new campaign, "Halftime," inspires fans to embrace the magic of a pause—a moment to reset, refresh, and reignite before diving back into life. Rooted in the universal essence of halftime in sports, this campaign transforms an ordinary pause into a meaningful experience, said Coca-Cola in a statement.

Launched globally, “Halftime” employs storytelling, brand films, and digital experiences. The campaign also includes an anthem created by VML Delhi, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, with music by Sneha Khanwalkar and lyrics by Khullar G. The anthem captures everyday moments aiming to make them feel relatable.

Babita Baruah, CEO, VML India elaborated, “Coca-Cola has always defined culture with its campaigns, and we believe we have done just that with the Halftime campaign. The insight is truly global in its appeal and the fact that the campaign takes off from India makes us very proud.”

Dibakar Banerjee said, “The crucial thing for the halftime concept to work was to root it in our country where we are never doing just one thing but many. So, for instance, a street festival in our country has the organiser taking care of the chaos and swaying to the madness as well. So, a halftime is from both things.”

Kaushik Prasad, Senior Director, Coca-Cola said, “In today’s fast-moving world, it’s easy to overlook the importance of a pause. For decades, Coca-Cola has been a part of people’s everyday moments, offering a simple yet uplifting break. With “Halftime,” we’re not just celebrating a pause—we’re making it a refreshing moment of connection and joy that brings people back to what they love, with a chilled Coca-Cola in hand."

Coca-Cola is also turning the India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy match on February 23 into a “Halftime” experience. Viewers can scan a QR code displayed on the Aston band during the live broadcast to claim Coca-Cola at half price.