Renuka Shahane walks through wedding madness with Myntra’s fashion fixes

Mumbai: Myntra unveiled its latest campaign featuring renowned actress Renuka Shahane, offering a take on the multi-function wedding experience of a joint family.

The campaign positions Myntra as the trusted fashion ally, offering styles across beauty and occasion wear, for last-minute fixes, and everything fashion.

The campaign, that was conceptualised and executed by Only Much Louder (OML), is delivered through a slice-of-life storytelling lens, the campaign follows a relatable character played by Shahane, navigating the chaos of back-to-back weddings, overlapping functions, and highly specific outfit themes. With her signature warmth and impeccable comic timing, Shahane walks the audience through the scale of wedding prep required when you're part of an Indian family.

Speaking about the campaign, Monalisa Panda, Associate Director, Social Media Marketing and Creator Ecosystem, Myntra, said, "This campaign strengthens Myntra’s position as the go-to fashion destination for every celebration, especially during the Indian wedding season. With this take on the multi-event wedding chaos, we highlight how Myntra’s range and delivery empower shoppers to stay stylish through every function. Whether it's any occasion or last-minute outfit needs, Myntra enables a seamless fashion experience for today’s multi-generational families. With this campaign, we aim to reflect how modern India celebrates tradition.”

Reflecting on her role in the campaign, Shahane said, “Indian weddings are a vibrant blend of emotions; love, laughter, a touch of chaos, and of course, the inevitable outfit dilemmas. What drew me to this campaign was how beautifully it captured these nuances with warmth and wit. It was a pleasure collaborating with Myntra on a film that brings humour, nostalgia, and fashion together in such a relatable way.”

“At OML, we’ve spent over two decades building a creative voice rooted in humour, culture, and authenticity,” said Manav Parekh, SVP and Executive Creative Director at Only Much Louder. “This campaign reflects the sweet spot we operate in—taking every day Indian insights like the fact that shopping for the wedding season with the best looks across multiple functions can be Quite the task. Using that to then catapult Myntra as the best solution for both variety and convenience. We knew we needed to go beyond cliched fashion montages. So, we built a world, a character, and a story that audiences can laugh with, share, and see themselves in.”

Creative Credits: