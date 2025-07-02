St. Jude’s campaign exposes hidden crisis in childhood cancer care

New Delhi: St. Jude India ChildCare Centres, in collaboration with Ogilvy Mumbai, has launched a campaign titled “Renu Vs The City” to spotlight the difficulties faced by families who travel from small towns to urban centres in search of cancer treatment for their children.

The film follows the journey of Renu Kadam, a young girl undergoing treatment for cancer while living on a footpath near a hospital in Mumbai. It portrays the harsh circumstances faced by families who, due to the lack of affordable accommodation near hospitals, are compelled to stay on the streets in unhygienic and unsafe conditions.

The narrative shows how these conditions not only affect the quality of life during treatment but can also become so difficult that families may abandon treatment altogether and return to their hometowns.

Anil Nair, CEO, St. Jude India ChildCare Centres, said, "While cancer treatment has become more accessible and affordable thanks to government schemes, many families still face the challenge of travelling long distances and finding a safe, hygienic place to stay in cities. This film, crafted by the committed teams at Ogilvy India and Hungry Films, sheds light on the struggles of the lesser privileged during treatment."

Fritz Gonsalves and Jayesh Raut, Executive Creative Directors, Ogilvy Mumbai, said, "Working on a brand like St. Jude India ChildCare Centres is truly a privilege. The work that this organisation does is genuinely inspiring. Our sole aim is to raise awareness about the work they do and encourage donations so that the thousands of children who travel to big cities for free cancer treatment are not forced to live on the streets while undergoing treatment."

According to the organisation, an estimated 32,000 children in India require such accommodation each year. The campaign seeks to raise awareness about this issue and the need for greater support for families during treatment.

Watch the campaign film: