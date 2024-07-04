Reliance General Insurance highlights all-rounder aspects with "Protection Ka All-rounder"

New Delhi: Reliance General Insurance has launched its latest campaign, "Protection Ka All-rounder," for its new product, the Reliance Personal Accident 360 Shield.

Drawing parallels between the product and figures like the potato, the cricketer and the artist where each performs as an all-rounder in their respective fields, the campaign aims to illustrate the product’s nature.

Created by ^atom network the "Protection Ka All-rounder" campaign conveys the coverage provided by the Reliance Personal Accident 360 Shield through three ad films, each featuring different all-rounder aspects.

Prabhdeep Batra, Chief Distribution Officer, Reliance General Insurance, said, “With Reliance Personal Accident 360 Shield, we aim to redefine how people perceive Insurance by showcasing its versatility and essential role in protecting every aspect of life. Our campaign leverages humour and relatable characters to transform a traditionally serious topic into something engaging and accessible for families. The goal with this campaign is to bring a light-hearted yet impactful message into Indian homes, ensuring that important conversations about preparedness and security become a natural part of everyday life.”

Yash Kulshresth, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, ^a t o m network, added, “Insurance isn't typically a topic that sparks excitement at home. We often shy away from discussing unpredictable and unfortunate life incidents with our loved ones. Through this campaign, we wanted to bring a light-hearted yet meaningful conversation into Indian households about an all-rounder insurance policy. The Jija-Sala duo is a fresh pair we plan to build as recurring characters for the campaign."

Reliance General Insurance Brand Team: Surabhi Kanjilal, Rahul Sharma, Shilpa Bopanna, Akshara Agarwal

Creative Team: Yash Kulshresth, Ravikrishna S, Rahul Gaate, Sourabh Dhabhai, Anil Nair

Account Management: Abheek Chatterji, Vikram Purohit, Sanket Misal

Production House: Atarkya Creatives Media labs

Directors: Shiva Varma & Saptaraj Chakraborty

Producer: Aditya Sharma