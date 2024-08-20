Reliance General Insurance celebrates sibling bonds

Delhi: Reliance General Insurance has released a film this Raksha Bandhan #BachaateRaho, which aims to encapsulate the special bond between siblings.

The film showcases the promise of care and support, shielding each other from life’s challenges. While grand gestures are cherished, the campaign highlights everyday moments that define the sibling bond.

The film opens with a father and daughter engrossed in watching a cricket match. The younger brother enters the home panicked and approaches his sister for help. The sister then comes to his rescue, encouraging her father to prepare to make his son a cricket star in the future.

The car hit by the brother is protected by reliance general insurance, and subtly integrates features, such as instant video claim assistance and door-to-door pick-up and drop services.

Conceptualised and executed by SoCheers, the film is promoted across digital and social media platforms.

Prabhdeep Batra, Chief Distribution Officer, Reliance General Insurance, commented, “With #BachaateRaho, we aimed to strengthen the emotional bond with our audience by associating Reliance General Insurance to the dependable and caring nature of sibling relationships. Just as siblings always have each other’s back, we are committed to being there for our customers during life’s health emergencies, reinforcing our promise to protect and support them every step of the way.”

Jitendra Hirawat, Director, SoCheers Films, said, "When we talk about Raksha Bandhan, we immediately resonate with our sibling bonds and the playful banter. We crafted a heart-warming ad film that captures a relatable sibling moment, mirroring the familiar bond we share with them. By subtly integrating Reliance General Insurance's services, we draw a parallel between these small acts of care and the brand’s commitment to supporting its customers throughout life challenges."

