Reid & Taylor features Vicky Kaushal as ‘Man on a Mission’ in latest ad campaign

New Delhi: Reid & Taylor, a global formal and casual menswear brand, has launched its latest campaign, 'Man on a Mission' with actor, Vicky Kaushal. The campaign seeks to reflect the brand’s deep-rooted ethos of ambition, resilience, and a relentless drive toward excellence. The campaign is conceptualised by Eggfirst.

It aims to celebrate men who are on an everyday mission, just like Vicky, with his rise from humble beginnings to superstardom. ‘Man on a Mission’ also aims to resonate deeply with today’s audience, reflecting their aspirations for both personal and professional success.

Ravikant Banka, Founder and MD, Eggfirst, said, "Every brand carries a unique responsibility, and this is even more true for an iconic name like Reid & Taylor. In today's competitive landscape, it's essential to connect with consumer aspirations at a deeper level, something that’s core to them and very personal to them. We believe 'Man on a Mission' will powerfully connect and resonate with the target consumer.”

Subrata Siddhanta, CEO, Reid & Taylor, said, "Having known Ravikant for nearly two decades, I've firsthand seen Eggfirst’s exceptional blend of strategy, consumer insights, storytelling, and digital expertise, all deeply rooted in integrity. The campaign ‘Man on a Mission’ is aligned with the core of our brand’s vision, and we are confident that with Vicky Kaushal, the connection will be even stronger."

Vicky said, "Reid & Taylor is a brand with immense legacy, and this collaboration reflects the values I hold close which are perseverance, commitment, and excellence. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of this journey."

