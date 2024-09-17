Re’equil raises #PostPartumDepression awareness

Delhi: Re'equil, a personal care brand, aims to shed light on the experience of motherhood through a campaign video that highlights the unseen struggles of postpartum depression and the quiet strength of mothers who navigate through them with resilience and courage.

Re’equil’s video campaign shows that the best support often comes from ensuring that every mother feels she is not alone, even during tough times.

“We understand that postpartum can be a period of significant emotional challenge. Our campaign aims to celebrate the strength of mothers and promote open conversations about their experiences and resilience,” said the Re’equil Team.

Re’equil’s campaign aims to be a call to end the generational silence surrounding postpartum depression and ensure that future generations of parents are prepared, empowered, and unafraid to face the challenges of parenthood. The brand aims to create conversations around this subject.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gl9_HkdTJtU