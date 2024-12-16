Reel outshines real," says Hrithik Roshan in new Zebronics ad

New Delhi: Zebronics has unveiled its latest ad campaign with actor Hrithik Roshan.

The ad film humorously contrasts reel and real-life interactions and highlights how Zebronics’ LED TVs and Soundbars are reshaping the way we experience entertainment.

At the heart of the campaign is an intriguing chronicle where Hrithik navigates a puzzling encounter with fans who are more captivated by his on-screen persona than his real-life charisma. The story humorously underscores the message: Zebronics’ cutting-edge TVs and soundbars deliver such incredible clarity that reality feels lacklustre in comparison. It's a call to elevate home entertainment to a cinematic experience with Zebronics.

“Hrithik Roshan epitomizes the spirit that Zebronics stands for - Premium, Aspirational & Transformative. Through this campaign, we’re yet again breaking barriers by showcasing how technologies like Dolby Atmos and DTS-X, along with state-of-the-art visuals on our range of smart LED TVs, which were a symbol of opulence & exorbitance, are now accessible to everyone. Zebronics’ brand credibility resonates with our mission to furnish ‘Premium for Masses,’ wherein with this campaign, it is to make surreal home entertainment a reality for every home; transforming homes into cosy yet fantastic cinematic hubs. With Hrithik leading the narrative, we’re driving the message that exceptional quality is no longer reserved for a few—it is for everyone. Pushing the envelope further, we have more to offer in the coming year in this genre of Home Entertainment that will inspire our beloved consumers to embrace the joy of the Cinematic Home Experience and thus stay ‘Always Ahead’ with us,” said Rajesh Doshi, Director and Co-Founder of Zebronics.

“I’m so excited for this new ad campaign with such a smart & witty narrative that showcases the phenomenal visual and sound experience of Zebronics TV & Soundbars accessible to every Indian home. As a brand, Zebronics is always ahead of the curve pioneering new solutions and innovations, keeping consumer needs at the heart of everything, and delivering the best-in-class experience. I am proud to be a part of the Zebronics family," said Superstar Hrithik Roshan, Brand Ambassador, Zebronics.

The ad: