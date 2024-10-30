Redington celebrates printing memories with #KhushiyonKikitaab campaign

New Delhi: Redington, an IT solutions provider company, has launched a campaign that aims to underscore the enduring emotional value of printed memories, brought to life in photobooks.

Tailored for GenZ, the campaign video opens with a Diwali and farewell party where the lead character, surrounded by loved ones, prepares to leave. In the midst of the celebration, her close friend presents her with a personalised photobook, displaying their shared moments.

This gesture seeks to tap into the nostalgia of memories, urging viewers to make their happiest moments permanent this Diwali with #KhushiyonKiKitaab.

The campaign also seeks to highlight the capabilities of HP Indigo's printing technology.

Puneet Chadha, CMO of Redington, said, “The video’s release is perfectly timed for Diwali, a festival that celebrates reflection and togetherness. By highlighting the simplicity of creating personalised photobooks with HP Indigo’s advanced printing technology, this campaign encourages families to pause amidst the festive excitement and savour their most cherished moments.”

The campaign film: