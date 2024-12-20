Rediffusion AI Design Studio creates Tata Power’s X’mas video entirely with AI

New Delhi: Rediffusion has unveiled an AI-generated video for Tata Power, developed entirely by its Rediffusion AI Design (RAID) Studio.

The one-minute-long commercial builds on the very ‘Duniya Apne Hawale’ corporate campaign of Tata Power where the globe - Mother Earth - is subjected to a lot of abuse till it is rescued by young children.

The current Christmas film is an extension of the same thought—the younger generation protecting the planet in partnership with Santa Claus.

The creation process of the commercial involved attention to detail, with precise AI prompts crafted to achieve the desired expressions, lighting, and visual aesthetics. The music too is AI-generated.

“The RAID Studio team is leading the charge in integrating AI into creative workflows, enabling faster, more agile solutions while maintaining high-quality standards. This project underscores the transformative power of AI in elevating creativity and delivering compelling narratives,” said Pramod Sharma, National Creative Director of Rediffusion.

Adding to that Neilloy Chakravarty, Head of RAID Studio, said, “The Tata Power Christmas commercial took us a lot of effort and learning. Getting Indian skin tones right is actually tougher than it seems. AI is still WIP but despite the challenges and imperfections, we today have technology that is magical.”

This AI project at RAID Studio was led by Yogesh Sadekar.

“We have at least three more client commercials in AI that we will release before the New Year,” said Carol Goyal, Executive Director of Rediffusion.