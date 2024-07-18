Reckitt’s Robin Fabric Whitener makes comeback and urges #PehnoPhirseWhite

Delhi: Robin announced the launch of the Robin Fabric Whitener, a product designed to revive whites in wardrobes. This new product marks Robin’s re-entry into the bleach segment after decades. It was launched with a multi-lingual campaign nationwide by tgthr with #PehnoPhirseWhite.

This campaign used the insight that white clothes get dirty easily, to form a connection and launched a new product focused on how consumers care for their white fabrics, restoring them to their original brilliance.

Commenting on the launch, Saurabh Jain, Regional Marketing Director, Hygiene, Reckitt South Asia, said, “At Reckitt, we are consistently working towards innovating our product portfolio to provide consumers the best solutions for their everyday needs. We understand that consumers often hesitate to wear or buy white clothes due to the challenges of maintaining their brightness and cleanliness. With the launch of Robin Fabric Whitener, we are dedicated to reversing this trend, offering consumers a superior solution that not only simplifies the cleaning process but also restores the radiant shine of white fabrics and removes stains. We are committed to empowering our consumers to wear their whites with pride and confidence, redefining their laundry experience.”

Robin launched a TV commercial featuring a woman who confidently wears white clothes daily, surprising those around her.

Aalap Desai, CCO and Co-Founder, tgthr, said, “In everyday life, whites are not the first, second, third, or fourth choice in a person’s wardrobe. It’s something that’s just out of reach because of the trouble in keeping whites, white. With #PehnoPhirseWhite, we want the act of wearing white everyday not to be something out of the ordinary, just like any other colour. The combination of our catchy tune and the confidence that the product bestows is what will make this launch shine.”

