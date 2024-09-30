Real sufferers ‘recommend’ Parachute Advansed Ayurvedic for hair fall

New Delhi: Marico’s Parachute Advansed Ayurvedic Hair Oil, an anti-hair fall brand has launched its latest TVC campaign, #RecommendedbyRealSufferers.

The new campaign is built on the premise of efficacy and trust and highlights the power of genuine recommendations from those who have truly experienced and overcome the challenge of hair fall.

At the heart of this campaign is the idea that real sufferers who have seen results make the best advocates. The brand’s new TVC tells the story of cousins Vidya and Priya, who reconnect over their shared hair fall concerns. Priya, having experienced positive results with her own hair fall concern using Parachute Advansed Ayurvedic, recommends the product to Vidya, highlighting the value of advice from someone who has personally experienced the product’s results.

Speaking about the new campaign, Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico, said, “Hair fall is a major concern for women and finding a solution that is both effective and trustworthy has been a challenge. Parachute Advansed Ayurvedic already has years of trust in the south market, and with the new campaign we wanted to further strengthen the product’s role in helping reduce hair fall in 30 days and also grow new hair. Our TVC campaign, titled #RecommendedbyRealSufferers, reinforces our commitment to building trust by showcasing that the best recommendations come from real sufferers who have witnessed the product’s efficacy.”

The campaign extends beyond the TV screens with an innovative 30-Day Hair fall Challenge involving influencers from the South Indian market. These influencers, who also suffer from mild to moderate hair fall, will document their results after using Parachute Advansed Ayurvedic. Their followers will have the opportunity to request a free Recommendation Pack through a WhatsApp bot, which will also provide educational tips to ensure optimal product use and results.