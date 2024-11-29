Real estate player DRA onboards Rashmika Mandanna as its first-ever brand ambassador

New Delhi: DRA, the real estate firm based in Chennai, announced Rashmika Mandanna as its first-ever brand ambassador.

The move comes in line with the company’s refreshed brand philosophy, ‘Home of Pride’.

DRA has launched a TV commercial (TVC) featuring Rashmika that showcases the emotional connection people share with their homes. Apart from the TVC, DRA will be launching an integrated marketing campaign that includes print advertisements, digital promotions, multiplex and out-of-home (OOH) activations.

By roping Rahsmika Mandanna as its brand Ambassador, DRA aims to further increase its market share and strengthen its connect with customers, employees and the partners. The 360-degree integrated campaign will have a balance of TV commercials across channels, print commercials, social media promotions, multiplexes, and OOH activations.

The new brand philosophy is designed and developed by Blue Noodles. The TVC is directed by the filmmaker Gautam Vasudev Menon.

Ranjeeth Rathod, Managing Director - DRA said, “We are thrilled to have Rashmika Mandanna join us as our national brand ambassador, embodying the essence of our renewed philosophy—'Home'of Pride’. Rashmika's incredible rise from humble beginnings to becoming a self-made national star mirrors the spirit of perseverance, authenticity, and growth, much like DRA's journey of relentless passion and commitment to excellence. As a brand ambassador, Rashmika represents the very essence of what DRA stands for, and together, we look forward to building not just homes but lasting legacies for our customers.”

Mandanna said, “I’m excited to join hands with DRA as their brand ambassador." As DRA embarks on their new journey, one that is filled with immense pride, I have no doubt that this journey will be one of great success, and I’m so excited to be a part of it. I’m also looking forward to seeing DRA expand its 'Home of Pride' philosophy and bring dreams of homeownership to even more aspiring buyers in the years to come.”