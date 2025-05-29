RCB’s hotline rings with global star power in PUMA’s playful campaign

New Delhi: In May 2025, PUMA India launched its new social media campaign, RCB Shotline, featuring a mix of international and Indian sporting personalities. The Instagram-based campaign includes appearances from cricketers Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Krunal Pandya, alongside global athletes such as Usain Bolt, PV Sindhu, Jack Grealish, and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

The central concept sees Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players answering fictional calls on the so-called “Shotline”. In one of the opening scenes, Virat Kohli takes a call from Usain Bolt. “How can I help the fastest man in the world?” Kohli asks, before Bolt hangs up almost immediately. “Typical! I guess he does everything in record time,” Kohli responds.

Other moments in the campaign feature Jack Grealish mistaking Kohli for Ben Stokes, and PV Sindhu playfully asking if her smash is tougher than a fast bowler. Kohli replies, “Definitely your smash. As you know, we do have helmets in cricket.”

Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya also feature, fielding humorous calls from fans making unusual requests, including VIP match passes and personal favours related to match attendance.

Set in a fictional environment referred to as the “PUMA-verse”, the campaign blends scripted humour with athlete cameos, aiming to depict a crossover between different sports — including cricket, football, track and field, and badminton.

The campaign presents the RCB cricketers in off-field roles, engaging with both fans and fellow athletes in a stylised format. It plays on the idea of shared sports culture and fan enthusiasm through imagined interactions between well-known figures.

According to the campaign narrative, the RCB Shotline attempts to depict a lighter side of athlete personalities through scripted calls, with a focus on the camaraderie and fan culture that surrounds professional sport.

Watch the campaign film: