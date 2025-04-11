RCB serves sweet Kannada lessons, one Jalebi at a time

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bengaluru has launched a cultural campaign that finds a unique way to unite the team’s multilingual loyalists. In a playful initiative, RCB is inviting fans to literally taste the sweetness of Kannada, the local language of Bengaluru and Karnataka, through specially crafted, edible jilebis shaped like essential Kannada.

With this campaign, RCB & the creative agency Talented hope to show that Bengaluru can be the most inclusive city in more ways than one.

“What makes RCB truly special is the unwavering support of our fans - no matter where they come from or what language they speak,” said Rajesh Menon, COO of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. “This campaign is our tribute to Bengaluru, a city that has embraced people from across the country with open arms. By creating jilebis inspired by the elegance of the Kannada script, we’re inviting everyone to savour the rich culture of our home city - quite literally. It’s a bold and heartfelt gesture to surprise our fans and deepen their connection with the team.”

These limited-edition Kannada jilebis will be available at the RCB Bar & Café in Bengaluru from April 8 to 11. Fans can scan the jilebi pack to unlock a series of beginner-friendly Kannada lessons on RCB’s YouTube channel.

RCB is also sponsoring 1000 free Kannada learning sessions that fans can take or gift to their non-native Bengalurean friends.

Watch the film:

Learn Kannada with RCB: