Rashmika Mandanna navigates the world with Crocs in new ad

New Delhi: Crocs has onboarded Rashmika Mandanna as its global ambassador from India.

The collaboration officially launches with the “Your Crocs. Your Story. Your World.” campaign, aiming to amplify awareness for the Classics collection and Jibbitz charms.

Set against the canvas of Mandanna’s daily life, the campaign film for ‘Your Crocs, Your Story, Your World’ reimagines the everyday through the lens of magical surrealism.

Blending CGI and visual effects, the film changes familiar settings—film sets, red carpets, cosy home moments—into worlds where Mandanna’s Crocs and Jibbitz charms take centre stage.

Each charm comes to life with animations.



“Crocs has always been a brand I’ve felt connected to — I love the fun colours, quirky silhouettes, and the unapologetic individuality they stand for,” said Rashmika Mandanna. “If you know me, you know I never shy away from expressing myself. Whether it’s my love for K-pop, Korean snacks, or sunflowers, I wear my heart on my sleeve. With Crocs and Jibbitz, I get to bring that side of me to life and create something that’s completely my own. I’m so excited for my fans across India to experience the ‘Your Crocs. Your Story. Your World.’ campaign and discover how they can express their own unique style with Crocs.”

Yann Le Bozec, Head of Crocs International Marketing, said, “Mandanna embodies everything Crocs stands for—authenticity, confidence, and personal expression. Her incredible reach across India, especially among young audiences, makes her the perfect ambassador to amplify our connection with the local consumer. With Mandanna leading our campaign, we’re excited to inspire a new generation to celebrate their individuality with Crocs.”

Akshat Gupt, CCO and Co-Founder, Kulfi Collective, said, “Crocs has always been about self-expression. Through this campaign, we wanted to elevate Jibbitz as a storytelling device—one that visually captures how our experiences shape us. It’s about owning your world, your way, and Mandanna brings this to life beautifully.”

The 360-degree campaign will roll out across digital, social, retail, and exclusive brand experiences. In addition, it introduces silhouettes like the Bae Clog, along with new colourways in classics and crushes such as Mystic Purple, Daylily, and more.

Watch the campaign: