Rasha Thadani paints dull subway with ‘Colour Me Moto’ shades

New Delhi: Motorola has announced actress Rasha Thadani as the face of Motorola’s soon to be launched laptop, Moto Book 60 and tablet Moto Pad 60 Pro.

The annual association will see Thadani featuring in campaigns for the Moto Tab 60 Pro and Moto Book 60.

The association has started with a TVC where Thadani is featured with the Moto Book 60 with the proposition ‘Colour Me Moto’, which takes viewers into the world of Moto colours. The laptop will be available starting April 17, 2025.

Thadani changes a dull subway scene as she dances her way through the aisles holding the Moto Book 60.

Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, APAC, Motorola, stated, "As we expand our product portfolio with the launch of our first laptop and a new generation of tablets, we were looking for a personality who embodies the spirit of creativity and versatility. Thadani’s refreshing presence, modern outlook, and growing influence among the youth make her a perfect fit to represent our brand. Her association with the Moto Pad 60 Pro and Moto Book 60 reflects our vision of empowering the next generation with smart, stylish, and performance-driven technology."

Thadani said, "I'm super excited to be associated with Motorola for the launch of the Moto Pad 60 Pro and Moto Book 60. As someone who’s always juggling work and learning about new stuff, I love how these devices bring together style, performance, and smart features integrated with AI that actually make a difference. It’s amazing to be part of a brand that’s constantly innovating to make tech more intuitive and empowering for young users like me with meaningful innovations.”

Watch the TVC: