Ranveer Singh pitches new Skoda Kylaq as companion for life

New Delhi: Skoda Auto India, in collaboration with Publicis India, has released a new film, ‘Own Your Dream,’ featuring brand ambassador Ranveer Singh, along with the new Skoda Kylaq.

The campaign is now live across TV, print, digital and other social platforms, with extensions into out-of-home, radio and dealer outlets. To connect better with consumers across the country, the ad has also been translated into 8 regional languages.

According to the brand, the film is an ode to the bold, uncompromising Indian—one who pursues success on their own terms and refuses to settle for anything ordinary.

“More than just a vehicle, the Kylaq emerges as a trusted companion on this journey, where ambition meets European engineering, now within reach like never before,” it added.

With a fresh, consumer-first approach, the film weaves a tale of aspiration and progress, positioning the Kylaq as a catalyst for dreams.

Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “2025 is a landmark year for us in India and globally. It marks the advent of the New Era for us in India with a slew of activities and actions headlined by the Škoda Kylaq and our product offensive strategy. The Kylaq will build the Škoda brand further in existing and new markets across India, inspiring customers across tier II-IV markets. Our film, ‘Own Your Dream,’ beautifully captures the synergy between the unstoppable Kylaq, the new aspirations and emotions of our customers, and the electrifying personality of Ranveer Singh. Just like our all-new SUV, the Kylaq campaign will resonate with those who aspire for something more than the ordinary.”

‘Own Your Dream’ moves beyond specs and features, telling a story of ambition in motion. The film follows individuals chasing their dreams, newlyweds on an adventure, an athlete striving for greatness, a family shaping young minds, and musicians creating art, along with Ranveer Singh, who moves forward to clear clouds of aspiration, revealing the Škoda Kylaq.

Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis India, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Škoda Auto India for the introduction of their first-ever sub-4-metre SUV in India. Aligned with rollout of the new era of Škoda Auto in India, we have built a full-funnel, consumer-first approach that ensures deeper market penetration while bringing European craftsmanship to an evolving India that’s ready for more. With ‘Team Drive’—our bespoke ‘Power of One’ unit created for Škoda Auto India, we are uniquely positioned to support their ambitious vision of becoming a dominant European player in the Indian market. The launch of the Kylaq is just the beginning, and we are excited for all that’s in store.”

