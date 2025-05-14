Advertisment

Ranveer, Deepika promise quick delivery, no extra charges in new JioMart ad

The campaign includes a series of four slice-of-life films featuring Padukone and Singh and highlights the brand’s offers such as free home delivery, low price guarantee, zero extra charges

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: JioMart has launched its latest brand campaign, “Time aur Paise Dono Bachaye,” featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

The campaign focuses on the consumer insight: today’s Indian households no longer want to choose between saving time or money — they want both.

JioMart aims to offer quick, free home delivery, a low price guarantee, and zero extra charges, whether it’s for a single item or an entire month’s grocery haul. 

The campaign brings to life this proposition through a series of four slice-of-life films featuring Padukone and Singh.

Each narrative draws inspiration from everyday grocery dilemmas—from last-minute kitchen emergencies and instant cravings to monthly restocks—turning these moments into stories.

Watch the ad films:

