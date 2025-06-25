Ranbir Kapoor steps into ‘Aawara Life’ with OPPO India’s Reno14 Series

New Delhi: OPPO India has introduced a new campaign, ‘Live the Aawara Life’, to promote its upcoming Reno14 Series. The campaign launches with a teaser film starring Ranbir Kapoor and draws inspiration from the classic spirit of the song ‘Aawara Hoon’, reimagining it for the present day.

Advertisment

The teaser was released on OPPO India’s social media platforms. The film opens in black and white, showing Ranbir in a look inspired by old Hindi cinema. As the narrative progresses, the visuals transition to colour, suggesting a link between nostalgia and contemporary life. In a mock interview segment, Ranbir talks about his interpretation of the ‘Aawara Life’ and how the Reno14 Series reflects that approach.

Commenting on the campaign, Sushant Vashistha, Head of Product and Digital Marketing, OPPO India, said, “At OPPO, we build technology that helps people stay present, capturing moments of spontaneity, emotion, and self-expression. The Reno14 Series brings this idea to life, making it easier to connect with what truly matters. ‘Live the Aawara Life’ celebrates this spirit – living freely, following your heart, and embracing new experiences. Ranbir Kapoor embodies this beautifully, blending classic charm with a modern outlook. And this is just the beginning – there’s more to come.”

The video also hints at the Reno14 Series’ camera features, especially the 3.5X Telephoto Portrait Camera. Ranbir shows a picture on his phone featuring Ishaan Khattar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Pooja Hegde. It suggests that they are part of his so-called ‘Aawara gang’.

Reflecting on the concept, Ranbir Kapoor shared, “Being Aawara isn’t just about going places, it’s about truly feeling them. It’s about following your heart, meeting yourself at every turn, and getting closer to the people and experiences that matter. That’s what the Reno14 Series allows me to do stay present with what I love and feel alive in every moment.”

Watch the campaign film: