Ranbir Kapoor highlights Oppo AI capabilities of its Reno12 series

New Delhi: Oppo India has announce the launch of its Oppo Reno12 series, featuring the Oppo AI capabilities.

The Oppo AI features include its AI Eraser 2.0, AI Best Face, AI Recording Summary and AI Connectivity Booster with industry’s first BeaconLink, to list a few.

Bollywood actor and Oppo India's Reno brand ambassador, Ranbir Kapoor, stars in a content series crafted by Famous Innovations. These content pieces highlight the Oppo Reno12 Series’ AI package.

A bespoke CGI model avatar was crafted – the Oppo AI Avatar. According to the brand's media brief, the Avatar was carefully crafted to look and be futuristic while also being friendly, keeping in mind brand colours and visual cues to ensure that the Oppo AI Avatar is unquestionable Oppo.

In the first two ad films, Kapoor turns to his trusted Oppo AI to help improve his pictures – whether it's to un-photobomb his perfect beach selfie or correcting his facial expression.

In the third and fourth films, the Oppo AI assists Kapoor in shopping for his family on a vacation and finding his friends on a remote island.

Karan Dua, Head of Product Marketing, Oppo India, said, "We are thrilled to launch the OPPO Reno12 Series in India, pushing innovation boundaries through OPPO AI with exquisite design. Famous Innovations' creative expertise has vividly brought together the OPPO Reno12’s features and Ranbir Kapoor's presence. Partnering with Kapoor, who is a symbol of versatility and is always giving his best works really well for us as his persona is in line with the Reno Series."

Sumit Chaurasia, Founding Partner and Creative Head - Delhi, Famous Innovations, added, "Behind the ad film was our aim to blend OPPO's AI-technology seamlessly with Ranbir Kapoor's presence. Positioning the OPPO Reno12’s AI as users’ best friend, we created a life-sized CGI Avatar to showcase its intelligence and user friendliness. Through their friendly banter, Ranbir Kapoor and OPPO AI bring alive how OPPO’s AI technology can tackle challenges during outdoor travel photography.”

The OPPO Reno12 Series started pre-order on July 12 with official sales commencing on July 18.

Film 1

Film 2

Film 3

Film 4