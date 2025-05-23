Ranbir Kapoor backs GABIT’s Smart Ring in a rare public endorsement

New Delhi: In a move that has surprised many, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, known for maintaining a low profile, has appeared in an advertising campaign for GABIT’s new wearable device, the Smart Ring. The product, aimed at supporting users in managing their health without the constant presence of a screen, was launched earlier this year.

The campaign, which will be released across platforms including Instagram, YouTube and various OTT services, marks a notable shift in Kapoor’s public appearances. Known for his private nature, the actor is seen engaging in a more candid manner in this advertisement. The campaign takes a lighter approach to a sector often dominated by clinical messaging, using humour and relatability to communicate its message.

According to the company, Kapoor has been using the GABIT Smart Ring for six months prior to the ad shoot. The device is designed to track sleep, movement, heart rate, recovery and more. Kapoor commented on his involvement, saying, “What I liked about GABIT is how effortless it makes staying healthy. No noise, no distractions. Just one smart ring that does it all - and looks good doing it.”

Gaurav Gupta, Founder of GABIT, noted the alignment between Kapoor’s lifestyle and the brand’s values, stating: “We’re building GABIT as more than just a product. It’s a movement - a shift in mindset. And with Ranbir Kapoor on board, we’re bringing this movement into every home across India, because good health should be accessible to everyone. We believe health should be simple, sustainable, and personalised – something you actually enjoy doing.”

In addition to the Smart Ring, GABIT offers AI-driven tools such as PEP, a virtual health coach, alongside personalised plans for skincare, nutrition, and fitness. Its model focuses on four areas: fitness, food, sleep and stress.

Watch the campaign film: