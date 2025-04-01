Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri apologise to shoppers for side effects of shopping on Myntra

Mumbai: Myntra’s latest ‘Fashion With Caution’ campaign features Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, as they issue a lighthearted ‘public apology’ to everyone who has found themselves in unexpected situations because of shopping on Myntra.

The campaign showcases how Myntra’s Shop by Occasion feature makes dressing up effortless, and the consequences that ensue. The two films remind Myntra’s customers to use fashion with caution!

Speaking about the campaign, Abhishek Gour, Director, Brand Marketing, Myntra, said, “Myntra’s Shop by Occasion feature ensures customers have access to the latest in fashion. With the launch of this campaign featuring Ranbir and Triptii, we establish how looking stylish with Myntra comes with some entertaining side effects.

Speaking on the campaign, Ranbir Kapoor, said, "Being part of this campaign has been an incredible experience. Myntra brings fashion to life in a way that is engaging, entertaining, and stylish all at once."

Speaking on the ad films, Triptii Dimri said, “This ad film shows how Myntra has made trendy fashion so effortless that sometimes, it creates moments you never see coming! ‘Fashion With Caution’ campaign takes everyday scenarios and adds a humorous spin to the impact of style.”

Speaking on the ad films, Adarsh Atal, Tilt Group CCO said - ”This campaign is like a PSA to use ‘Fashion with Caution.’ The shoppers get unexpected attention because they use the shop by occasion feature ​on Myntra which emboldens the shoppers fashion experience and makes them look effortlessly stylish, every day.”

The ad film:

Creative Credits:

Agency - Tilt Brand Solutions

Production House - Nirvana Films

Director - Kishore Iyyar

DOP - Satchit Paulose

Producer - Ranjan Bhowmic