Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt handle homely chaos with FabriCare

New Delhi: FabriCare has announced its latest campaign featuring Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. This campaign, directed by Karan Johar, under his banner Dharma 2.0 and conceptualised by 82.5 communications, aims to celebrate the essence of “Beauty that needs no protection” of FabriCare’s fabrics against the backdrop of everyday drama in homes.

Inspired by the insight that homes are filled with unexpected moments—be it spontaneous celebrations, lively parties, or simple daily mishaps—the campaign showcases how FabriCare’s fabric technology is built to endure it all.

Ajay Arora, Managing Director, D’Decor Home Fabrics, said, “FabriCare’s objective is to offer the consumer, products that are beautiful and high performance. Consumers need fabrics which are easy to maintain and look attractive always. Homes are where we want to enjoy different experiences and FabriCare will ensure we do not need to handle the fabrics with care. Each and every promise that is being rolled out to the Indian consumer is something that we have our manufacturing systems and our factory well adapted to. Ranbir and Alia perfectly embody the dynamic, modern spirit we wanted to highlight. Their contemporary, high-energy personas align perfectly with the performance and sophistication that our fabrics bring to Indian homes.”

The campaign features brand ambassadors, Kapoor and Bhatt presenting everyday scenarios that can cause chaos in a home, showing how FabriCare’s fabrics handle these situations.

Johar added, “Working on this campaign with FabriCare has been an exhilarating experience. The concept of illustrating how high-performance fabrics can handle the drama of everyday life in a Bollywood style was both challenging and rewarding. Ranbir and Alia brought an incredible energy to the project, making it a truly memorable collaboration.”

Kapoor added, “Collaborating with FabriCare has been a fantastic experience. The fabrics are not only stylish but also incredibly resilient. I feel it’s a real need of the hour – people want their homes to be beautiful but don’t want to compromise on their lifestyle or experiences. FabriCare goes a long way in helping them do that. I am very excited to be a part of the FabriCare journey and I’m looking forward to a long association”

Bhatt also shared her enthusiasm and said, "I'm thrilled to continue my association with FabriCare by D'Decor for a second year. This new campaign highlights the brand's commitment to quality and innovation and captures how these home fabrics can handle life's surprises with ease. It's been a wonderful experience being part of the FabriCare family."

Simone Arora, Creative Director - D'Decor Home Fabrics, said, "As the Creative Director of FabriCare, I'm thrilled with our latest campaign that underscores our commitment to innovation. Our focus is on creating fabrics that blend superior durability and versatility with modern aesthetics. Our new campaign reflects our dedication to crafting solutions that empower our customers to live better by providing products that are both beautiful and built to perform."

Nikita Desai, VP – Strategy, Brand and Business Excellence, D’Decor Home Fabrics, added, “Over the past year, FabriCare has achieved tremendous success, helping our consumers create beautiful and high performing living spaces. At FabriCare, we're continuously innovating to stay ahead of the curve, ensuring our fabrics offer unmatched durability and versatility. This new campaign showcases the next level of how our products blend elegance with practicality, helping our consumers create beautiful, unbridled experiences at home, through a fun, energetic yet relatable take on everyday situations in our star couples’ lives”

Mayur Varma, Chief Creative Officer, 82.5 Communications, said, “Sofas and curtains at home are susceptible to unexpected spills - coffee, sauce or curries. And in Ranbir and Alia’s home, the unexpectedness reaches dramatic levels. That’s where Easy Clean from FabriCare steps in and emerges spotlessly clean. Watch the high performance fabrics in action in our high voltage ad”

Creative Agency: 82.5 Communications

Director: Karan Johar

Producer: Punit Malhotra

Production House: Dharma 2.0