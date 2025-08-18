Rana Daggubati stars in JioStar’s Pro Kabaddi League campaign

New Delhi: Actor Rana Daggubati has featured in the first film of JioStar’s campaign for Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League, titled Ghus Kar Maarenge. The film is part of a series of adaptations under a broader campaign and precedes the league’s official start on 29 August 2025, with live coverage on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

Released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, the film opens with a tense standoff at the gates of a large home, where a group is seen threatening Daggubati. With a snap of his fingers, he introduces traditional elements such as red carpets and drums, which confuse the group. Daggubati then steps forward amidst the fanfare, confronting the threatening group as they begin to retreat, reflecting the controlled aggression typical of kabaddi. He concludes with the line: “Ghuss ke marne ki baatein toh sab karte hai, but hum Telugu Titans wale karke dikhaate hai” (Everyone talks about going on the offensive and striking, but us Telugu Titans do it and show it).

The campaign coincides with adjustments to the Pro Kabaddi League’s format and rules, intended to ensure results in every match and enhance competitiveness. It emphasises the increased intensity and aggression expected in Season 12.

A JioStar spokesperson said, “With the new season bringing innovations in the format and a clear focus on intensity, we wanted a campaign that reflects it. Rana Daggubati was a natural fit to demonstrate this thought, his screen presence, composure, and ability to command a scene align perfectly with the spirit of PKL Season 12. Ghus Kar Maarenge is about taking the initiative, stepping in with confidence, and seizing the moment for a win, and Rana brought that to life effortlessly.”

On participating in the campaign, Rana Daggubati commented, “Kabaddi is not just a sport, it’s a battle of will, power, and fearless spirit. The Pro Kabaddi League has redefined how we look at home-grown sports in India. There’s something electrifying about the raw aggression and courage that unfolds on the mat every single match. I’m proud to be associated with a league that celebrates true warriors and brings the thrill of India’s toughest sport to life.”

Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League begins on August 29 with a southern derby, where Telugu Titans will face Tamil Thalaivas. Fans can follow all the tackles, raids, and blocks live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.



Watch the campaign films: