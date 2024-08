Delhi: 99acres has teamed up with Tollywood actor, Rana Daggubati, to launch a campaign in Telugu, #ManaLoManaMaata.

In the video, Daggubati, a resident of Film Nagar, defends his locality against resident reviews, showcasing his deep connection to his neighborhood.

The campaign, conceptualised in-house, aims to promote 99acres.com’s Ratings and Reviews and Price Trends features.