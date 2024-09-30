Ramya Krishnan faces festive pressure with Kenstar appliances

Delhi: Kenstar launched a multimedia campaign titled ‘Houseful of Joy,’ featuring actress Ramya Krishnan.

The central piece of the campaign is a video that portrays Krishnan in her liveliest avatar, interacting with a young cousin. Set against the backdrop of a bustling festive household, the video opens with Krishnan preparing an elaborate festive spread to welcome her family. Her cousin, amazed by the grandeur of the preparations, curiously asks about the assistance behind the scenes. With a playful smile, Krishnan leads him to the kitchen, where Kenstar’s extensive range of appliances is hard at work.

Sunil Jain, CEO of Kenstar, expressed his excitement, stating, "With a strong focus on the southern part of the country, we are thrilled to welcome Ms. Ramya Krishnan to the Kenstar family. We are already a leading brand in the Air Cooler category and growing in Small Home Appliances and Water Heaters. Ramya’s powerful presence aligns perfectly with our brand's values of a strong performance by Kenstar Appliances, which come with superior technology and elegant design. As we move into the festive season, our wide range of appliances offers families the convenience and comfort to enjoy these special moments without hassle.”



Krishnan shared her experience working with Kenstar, saying, “I’ve always believed that a home filled with joy is the heart of any festival, and Kenstar’s products truly help in creating that happiness. I can say that, as I have been using Kenstar Appliances myself now for many years now. Whether it’s the kitchen or the living room, Kenstar appliances bring a sense of ease and comfort that makes every celebration special. I’m delighted to be part of a brand that resonates so well with families.”



Neha Khullar, Marketing Head at Kenstar, added, "Festivals are a time for families to come together and create memories. We wanted the campaign to reflect that our wide range of appliances, bring even more ease and delight into households, allowing families to focus on what truly matters – enjoying the festive moments. Ramya Krishnan perfectly embodies the spirit of celebration and perfection, which strongly aligns with the brand’s ethos.”