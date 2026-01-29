0

Rajnigandha TVC showcases the craft behind its signature flavour

DS Group’s latest ingredient-focused commercial showcases the blending process and attention to detail that underpin Rajnigandha’s signature taste

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Rajnigandha, a brand under the Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), has released a new television commercial emphasising the process behind its product’s distinctive flavour. The ingredient-focused film is directed by French filmmaker Bruno Aveillan and conceptualised by McCann Advertising.

Titled ‘Yun Hi Nahin Main Rajnigandha Ban Jaata Hun’, the commercial explores the steps involved in selecting, evaluating, and blending ingredients and highlights the skills of master blenders responsible for ensuring consistency and quality.

Sushaant, Senior General Manager, Marketing, Mouth Freshener, DS Group, said, “With this new ingredient TVC, Rajnigandha reaffirms its commitment to authenticity, excellence and quality reminding consumers that the legacy of premium great taste is never accidental but the result of years of experience and uncompromising standards. This new TVC campaign stands as a proud reflection of the DS Group’s legacy and the artistry that defines Rajnigandha.”

The film is being distributed across television, digital platforms including YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, as well as OTT services.

Watch the campaign films:

