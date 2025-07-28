Rajnigandha reflects on the effort behind its creation in new TVC

New Delhi: Rajnigandha, a brand from Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), has released a new television commercial that highlights the process involved in crafting its signature mouth freshener. Titled ‘Yun hi nahin main Rajnigandha ban jaata hun’, the film draws attention to the detailed sourcing and blending of ingredients that contribute to the brand’s product formulation.

The TVC, conceptualised by Scarecrow M and C Saatchi, uses visual storytelling to portray the involvement of artisans, the intricacies of production, and the craftsmanship associated with ingredient preparation. The narrative parallels this process with the broader tradition and care associated with the product’s identity.

Sushaant, Sr. General Manager, Marketing, Mouth Freshener, DS Group, said, “The new TVC powerfully conveys this dedication, demonstrating the precise care taken with every ingredient and process to achieve the perfect experience. The brand message 'Yun hi nahin main Rajnigandha ban jaata hun' embodies the promise that excellence is earned through relentless effort. It’s a testament to DS Group’s legacy of quality and the artistry behind Rajnigandha which makes it truly exceptional.”

Manish Bhatt of Scarecrow M&C Saatchi added, “Rajnigandha is an iconic brand. We have tried to do something that appropriates the legacy and tradition of the Brand. The product has been a part of Indian culture for ages, and we have tried to reflect the same.”

Watch the campaign films: