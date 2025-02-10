Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha champion household equality in new Vim ad

New Delhi: Vim has launched the ‘Equal Vows’ campaign, featuring Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha Paul Rao.

The campaign promotes chore neutrality by leveraging the cultural significance of wedding vows. It aims to redefine modern relationships, and this dynamic duo join Vim to inspire couples across India to embrace equal partnerships in household duties like dishwashing, challenging traditional gender-defined roles that often place the burden of chores on women.

The ad film opens with a warm, inviting home where Isha and Nimit, a young couple, host Rajkummar and Patralekha for dinner. After the meal, as Isha clears the table and Nimit washes the dishes, tough stains on the kadhai (pan) catch Isha’s mother’s attention. She intervenes, implying that such tasks have always been a woman’s responsibility. This sparks a conversation about marriage vows and the essence of partnership. The film ends with Isha and Nimit vowing to share household responsibilities equally, reflecting the true spirit of partnership.

Ashwini Rao, Head, Home and Hygiene, HUL said, “In many households, especially after marriage, the responsibility for managing household chores often falls disproportionately on women. Through our ‘Equal Vows’ campaign, we want to challenge the deeply ingrained thought process and inspire a shift toward true equality in relationships. We believe that responsibilities, like dishwashing, isn’t just about dividing tasks – it’s about recognizing each other as equals in every aspect of life. By partnering with Rajkummar and Patralekha, we bring this important message to life, urging couples to embrace equality and make a commitment to own chores equally in their homes.”

Anaheeta Goenka, COO, MullenLowe Lintas, said, “We wanted to present a powerful cultural insight to challenge the myths and expectations many families face, even in the most progressive households. By highlighting how small actions - like being aware of what needs to be done for the household to operate smoothly and being equally responsible for it - can symbolise a deeper commitment to equality and mutual respect in relationships, we hope to inspire positive change. Through Rajkummar and Patralekha’s natural chemistry and their personal experience, we’ve created a campaign that speaks to couples across India as a reflection of reality to redefine modern partnerships.”

Celebrity Couple Rajkummar and Patralekha said, “This campaign strikes a chord with us personally as a couple and we are excited to bring this message to audiences with Vim. In our own relationship, we’ve found a natural balance - Patralekha enjoys cooking, and I (Rajkummar) support her by helping with the dishes. It’s a small, but important part of our day-to-day routine, and we believe it’s essential that these values of mutual support and shared responsibilities are reflected in every aspect of life, including household chores. We encourage people to come forward and take the pledge for an equal partnership by vowing to also share work at home equally.”

Consumers can take the pledge for an #EqualVow on Vim India’s social platforms. The brand has also partnered with Bharat Matrimony to reach to-be-weds through on-app engagements and more. The campaign reaffirms Vim’s purpose of being a catalyst for social change, thus driving an awakening around inclusivity and equality at home.

As part of this, celebrities like Tanvi & Rohan, Varun Grover and others, will also join the movement, sharing their personal commitments to equal partnerships and inspiring their followers to take the pledge.