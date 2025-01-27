Rajdhani Foods ropes in Karan Johar and Ananya Panday

New Delhi: Rajdhani Foods has onboarded Karan Johar and Ananya Panday to promote their Rajdhani Besan.

Set on a bustling film set, the ad features Johar directing Panday in a scene, only to call for a break with one request: Pakode! But Ananya, ever witty and relatable, questions the absence of rain—a must for the ultimate Pakoda experience. In true Bollywood style, Johar takes charge, orchestrating artificial rain on the set as the two stars savour delicious Pakode made with Rajdhani Besan.

Chetan Jain, Managing Director at Rajdhani Besan, said, “For decades, Rajdhani Besan has been the secret ingredient behind countless family moments—be it crispy Pakode on a rainy evening or indulgent Besan Laddoos during festivals. Partnering with Karan Johar and Ananya Panday helps us reimagine these moments in a way that speaks to the modern audience while celebrating our timeless legacy.”

This collaboration isn’t just about promoting a product—it’s about celebrating the essence of India. From the vibrant rain-soaked streets where Pakode are savoured to the laughter-filled kitchens during festive preparations, Rajdhani Besan is at the heart of it all. With Karan and Ananya leading the charge, the campaign captures these moments with flair, energy, and Bollywood drama.

The ad campaign reminds us that some things never go out of style—like enjoying piping-hot Pakode with friends and family. With a dash of Bollywood stardom, Rajdhani Foods is making this experience even more irresistible.