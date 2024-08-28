Raghav Realty and Sideways captures beauty of life inside homes

Delhi: Raghav Realty, a real estate developer in Mumbai, in partnership with Sideways Consulting, has released a new campaign introducing their philosophy to the world - ‘Because Life Happens Inside.’

Raghav Realty partnered with Sideways, a creative consulting firm, aimed to make their purpose of creating homes that are a delight to live in, known widely in Mumbai and in other cities.

This campaign aims to be a reminder to all current owners and future residents that a house becomes a home based on the life you live inside, which is why it must be planned and executed with as much care as its outside facades are.

Telling us more about their renewed purpose in real estate, Founder of Raghav Realty, Sudhanshu R. Agarwal, said, “We have always wanted to build homes that are as beautiful inside, as they are on the outside. Our design philosophies, the way we furnish the apartments, all stems from the idea of making homes that aren’t a pain to move into, and don’t have to be modified to a great extent by the new residents. Life truly happens inside, and we wanted the interiors of all our properties to help enable a lovely new chapter in the lives of our new residents. Sideways has been extremely patient and dedicated in making sure our vision reaches a lot more people.”

Founder of Sideways, Abhijit Avasthi, said, “Raghav Realty dedication to liveability is a breath of fresh air. For far too long the housing market in Mumbai has been the subject of ridicule, for good reasons. I am hopeful that Raghav Group can show the city ways of making itself more liveable.”

Raghav Realty Team:

Founder: Sudhanshu Agarwal and Sushma Agarwal

Core Team: Virali Punamiya, Vinay Sharma, Ankit Mantri, Rajkumar Pal, Shashank Goyal

Sideways Team:

Leadership Team: Abhijit Avasthi, Sonali Sehgal

Creative: Sameer Sojwal, Nilay Moonje, Prashant Sinha, Vaibhav Patil, Anish Das, Simran Mahtani, Aakruti Bhatt, Deepika Narvekar

Account Management: Nandita Das, Tanvi Parkar, Amit Saikia

Strategy: Siddharth Mohanty, Amatulla Mukadam