Rado re-unites Katrina and Hrithik for launch of two new timepieces

Delhi: Rado, the Swiss watchmaker, has introduced two timepieces for gift-giving, presented by the pairing of Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, rekindling their on-screen chemistry from a decade ago.

The two pieces include Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Skeleton and Rado Centrix Open Heart Super Jubilé.

Roshan and Kaif – both Rado brand ambassadors – showcase the two watches in a campaign that aims to channel the meaning conveyed by gifts of true craftsmanship.

Roshan unveils the Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Skeleton, presented for the first time in a matt black monobloc case with rose-gold embellishments.

Roshan said, “The Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Skeleton is a dynamic fusion of watchmaking heritage, innovative materials and modern design, ready to remind the wearer of their proudest achievements and accompany them on adventures to come.”

Kaif exemplifies the Rado Centrix Open Heart Jubilé. Its rose-gold-coloured case and dark brown mother-of-pearl dial – featuring 12 diamond indexes.

Kaif said, “The Rado Centrix Open Heart Jubilé is not just the epitome of luxury, elegance and style but a work of art, making it the ideal gift for joyful moments you want to treasure forever.”

Adrian Bosshard, CEO of Rado, added, “At Rado, we believe in creating timepieces that are more than accessories–they are symbols of life’s most profound moments. Being able to work with two such stellar talents as Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif is a privilege that beautifully demonstrates how the Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Skeleton and Rado Centrix Open Heart Jubilé resonate with our most emotional occasions.”

