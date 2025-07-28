Radico Khaitan unveils ‘The Spirit of Kashmyr’, a vodka inspired by the valley

New Delhi: Radico Khaitan, one of India’s largest homegrown alcobev companies, has launched its new vodka brand, The Spirit of Kashmyr, supported by a nationwide integrated campaign. The rollout begins in Uttar Pradesh, with planned expansion into Goa, Maharashtra and other markets.

The brand features two variants, Indian Natural Vodka and Indian Saffron Vodka, both developed with references to the cultural and natural landscape of Kashmir. The campaign focuses on storytelling through digital content and on-ground activations, with visual elements inspired by the region’s environment and craft traditions.

According to the company, the branding draws upon imagery associated with Dal Lake, Himalayan spring water, and saffron from Pampore. The product design incorporates motifs drawn from Kashmir’s terrain, including a bottle design that depicts the transition from mountain peaks to saffron fields.

Commenting on the launch, Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan, said, “With the Spirit of Kashmyr, we mark a pivotal milestone in Radico Khaitan’s premiumisation journey. As India’s largest vodka makers, we bring deep category expertise and an unparalleled understanding of the craft. Coupled with our nuanced appreciation of luxury, we are well positioned to build brands that are elevated, authentic, and globally benchmarked.”

The brand launch is being positioned by Radico Khaitan as part of its broader expansion into the high-end alcobev market, with messaging that references Indian heritage, luxury cues and artisanal production processes. The campaign incorporates visual storytelling to present the product as being rooted in traditional ingredients such as Himalayan spring water and saffron.

Amar Sinha, Chief Operating Officer at Radico Khaitan, said: “The Spirit of Kashmyr is a proud tribute to the soul of Bharat, a land where civilisation was born, where knowledge and beauty have thrived for over 5,000 years. Crafted from the rare saffron of Pampore and the pristine spring waters of the Himalayas, this vodka carries the essence of Kashmir, our crown, our pride, our heritage. With over 60% market share in the vodka segment, we are proud to lead from the front. With this foray into luxury vodka, we are not just expanding our portfolio, we are poised to set new benchmarks in the category. This is our most heartfelt salute to the spirit of a nation that stands tall in its roots and richer in its identity.”

Watch the campaign films: