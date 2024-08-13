Radico Khaitan launches 'Spirit of Victory' YouTube channel to celebrate Indian armed forces

Delhi: Radico Khaitan, through its brand series ‘Spirit of Victory,’ aims to pay tribute to the brave soldiers of India with the fifth season of the Battlefield Dossier—a video series showcasing lesser-known stories of bravery from wars fought and won by Indian soldiers.

Launched in November 2021 on the YouTube channel of ‘Spirit of Victory’, the Battlefield Dossier series aims to resurrect nostalgic anecdotes from wartime heroes and officers. Through this series, officers recount their heroic tales of going above and beyond the call of duty to ensure the success of operations.

The fifth edition aims to honour the soldiers of the 1999 Kargil War. It highlights the heroic deeds of several brave individuals, including Group Captain Monish Yadav, who was Mentioned In Dispatches (Gallantry); Digendra Kumar, recipient of the Maha Vir Chakra and Sena Medal (Gallantry); Havaldar Kalyan Singh, awarded the Sena Medal (Gallantry); Hon’ble Captain Mahabir Singh, also a recipient of the Sena Medal (Gallantry); Captain Rampal Yadav, Mentioned In Dispatches (Gallantry); and Naik Jai Ram, awarded the Vir Chakra.

Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan, said, “The Battlefield Dossier series aims to share the untold and unheard stories of wartime experiences directly from the lionhearted warriors themselves, reaching a wide audience. As we unveil the fifth season of the ‘Battlefield Dossier’ series, dedicated to the 1999 Kargil War, we continue our mission to honour the four pillars of victory: Courage, Honour, Brotherhood, and Glory. This season is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of those who fought with unwavering courage, forged unbreakable bonds of brotherhood, upheld their honour in the face of adversity, and achieved enduring glory. Their heroic legacy is remembered and cherished.”

He added, “Through the 'Spirit of Victory' brand umbrella, we are doing much more than just offering products. Each bottle is a reminder of the sacrifices made by our war heroes. By relentlessly pursuing initiatives like the Battlefield Dossier, we aim to honour their legacy. This exceptional brand has not only earned immense appreciation from the armed forces but has also captured the hearts and palates of civilians across various markets in India.”

In addition to the products, Radico Khaitan has launched the YouTube channel ‘Spirit of Victory’ aiming to highlight the courageous stories of Indian Armed Forces heroes through short films, songs, and audio-visual series.

https://youtube.com/@spiritofvictoryofficial?si=eORlawS6vugowbtW