Quess Corp first ad campaign #FindYourWings features Jasprit Bumrah

New Delhi: Quess Workforce Management has launched its very first advertising campaign.

The film follows Bumrah’s journey from his tiny backyard to the world’s best cricket stadiums. A journey fuelled by determination, dedication, sharp focus and a pursuit of excellence—attributes that mirror Quess’s own company philosophy. The film is conceived by Famous Innovations and made by Little Giants Films. It can be seen in movie theatres, YouTube, LinkedIn and other social media platforms.

Guruprasad Srinivasan, ED & Group CEO, Quess Corp, said, “Our ad campaign celebrates perseverance, determination, and dedication that is synonymous to Jasprit Bumrah's accomplishments and Quess Corp's 17-year history as a workforce management pioneer. Bumrah’s rise from his humble beginnings to a global cricketing icon reflects his grit and commitment to excellence. This campaign #findyourwings showcases the opportunities and career journeys for our associates to build their aspirations through Quess. We’re excited to begin this new chapter, reinforcing our promise to deliver state-of-the-art workforce solutions.”

George Kovoor, Chief Creative Officer, Famous Innovations, South, says: "Quess’s journey has been both meteoric and inspiring. Pretty much the same can be said of one of my favourite cricketers, Jasprit Bumrah. This film is charged with the energy and passion of two world beaters and I am very excited with what we were able to create. I have very little doubt that this is one of Bumrah’s best films. I thank the clients for backing us in this exciting and extremely satisfying project."

The film: