PV Sindhu and Optimum Nutrition spotlight stereotypes around women fitness

Delhi: Optimum Nutrition has announced a partnership with double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu.

As part of the association, Sindhu spearheads Optimum Nutrition's 2024 campaign ‘Apne Andar Ki Taaqat Jagao’, aimed at inspiring women in India to get the best results in their fitness journey.

The campaign aims to shed light on various stereotypes women face today regarding physical fitness and mental strength, and how high-quality nutrition plays an important role in breaking these barriers.

Speaking about the association, Sindhu revealed, "From rigorous training sessions and long hours on the court to intense pressure situations, every aspect of my journey demands not just discipline but also the right kind of nutrition. Optimum Nutrition has been my trusted companion and its high-quality sports supplements have helped me maximise my performance. I'm delighted to be part of the Optimum Nutrition family. I believe it will aid me excel off the court as well. Through this association, we will collectively inspire and enable women fitness enthusiasts to push their limits and achieve their utmost potential."

“I feel the thinking towards physical fitness and mental strength of women has changed in recent times, but there is still a lot of work to be done. Everybody is different from one another, the food and nutrition intake also vary. I think this is where the awareness and importance of nutrition comes into play. Through this association and the campaign, we aim to raise awareness among more women in India, helping them set and achieve their ambitious goals with high-quality sports supplements,” she added while speaking about Optimum Nutrition’s campaign.

Satyavrat Pendharkar, Chairman and Managing Director, Glanbia Performance Nutrition India, said, "We are honoured to have PV Sindhu as part of the Optimum Nutrition family. She has been a pioneer in women's sports, inspiring the next generation of women in the country. Her commitment and dedication align perfectly with Optimum Nutrition's philosophy of empowering individuals. Our new campaign, 'Apne Andar Ki Taaqat Jagao,' featuring Sindhu, addresses various stereotypes attached to women’s physical and mental well-being while highlighting the significance of high-quality sports supplements.”

“The understanding of sports nutrition is increasing at a rapid pace, and our association with an athlete of Sindhu’s stature will ensure that women have the awareness and accessibility of high-quality performance nutrition products suitable to their needs. This will help them not only reach their respective fitness milestones but also break the stereotypes in women’s fitness," he added.