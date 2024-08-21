Punch addresses ‘Yeh trading ka scene kya hai?’ beginner questions

Delhi: Punch aims to make beginner’s moves in F&O trading safer and easier with new campaign ‘Your Move.’

Amit Dhakad, founder and CEO of Punch, said, “As a broker, we stand for beginners in F&O trading. We innovate for them and help them make their moves with confidence and caution. For us, this is not just some abstract ethos, but built into the DNA of our product.”

Speaking about the campaign, Mahima Bedi, brand lead, said “Punch respects unconventional moves, and the confident movers who make them. Our launch campaign — It’s Your Move to Make — is spread across 3 brand films that uncompromisingly reflect the realities of new traders. The first film covers the hesitation, uncertainty and excitement felt by beginners when they’re exploring trading. Using a real, relatable conversation, it builds on the insight that new traders always look to their peers for advice before they make the jump. The second film echoes the discouraging chatter around trading that is rampant on social media, and which can often become overwhelming for traders. The third film captures the anxiety, familial fears and societal stigma that loom over a first-time trader’s decision to get into trading.”