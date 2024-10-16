Puma India unveils an ad film featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi

New Delhi: PUMA India has shot an ad film with its brand ambassador, Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi, highlighting its iconic Palermo sneaker, steeped in football heritage, terrace culture and Italian elegance.

It also stars rising content creators such as actor Ayesha Kanga and regional influencers.

The film captures the essence of friendship, street style and carefree adventures and evokes the multicultural nuances of our diverse landscape by taking the Palermo sneaker to the streets of Mumbai, Kolkata and Shillong. The juxtaposition puts the spotlight on how distinctively fashion is used by Indians to create their own style vocabulary and assert self-expression.

Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director of PUMA India, said, “The Palermo sneaker is back, making a bold statement and capturing India’s distinct cosmopolitan street style as a beloved staple. By teaming up with Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi, we at PUMA India have crafted a beautiful film that tells a story beyond this classic shoe; it scripts a versatile and dynamic lifestyle that speaks to today’s youth. Each chosen city in our film brings its own unique flavour, and our Palermo in its attractive colourways captures that spirit, making it the ultimate sneaker for anyone looking to incorporate this OG classic into their contemporary wardrobe to express their personal style!”

The campaign film: