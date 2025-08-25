Puma brings back Speedcat in new campaign with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Tania Shroff

New Delhi: Puma has relaunched its Speedcat sneaker with a campaign featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Tania Shroff, positioning the design within a new generation of fashion and cultural influence.

In the India campaign, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Tania Shroff front a shoot highlighting the sneaker’s versatility. Puma said the collaboration reflects a blend of heritage and contemporary style, with the design intended to move across settings from casual wear to more formal occasions.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, actor and Puma India ambassador, said, “I love the archives and find the Speedcat a great sneaker to wear. I can throw it on for brunch, wear it for production meetings, or take it straight into the night, and it always makes the right kind of noise. The Speedcat has that effortless blend of heritage and style, making it a bold statement in every setting.”

Tania Shroff, cultural curator and the face of Speedcat in India, added, “The Speedcat is an icon I’ve loved ever since it shifted from the pit lane to the streets of New York. Sleek and versatile, it’s a sneaker that can elevate any outfit, something that was truly on display during the Puma shoot with Ibrahim. The Speedcat brings an air of retro chic, and with so many colourways and fiery styles releasing this season, I’m excited to take the Speedcat from day to night, wherever the moment leads.”

Shreya Sachdev, Head of Marketing at Puma India, commented, “The Puma Speedcat isn’t just a sneaker, it is symbolic of Puma’s strong heritage and long-standing history of cultural firsts. Its sleek and stylish design, comfortable low-profile silhouette and a vast variety of unique colours to choose from, make it perfect for everything from brunch to a night out. Having taken over the streets globally, Speedcat is now set to be the IT sneaker for India this season.”