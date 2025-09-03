Publicis and Škoda launch playful new chapter of ‘Fans Not Owners’

New Delhi: After the release of the well-received ‘Doda’ film, Publicis Groupe India’s Team Drive and Škoda Auto India have continued their ‘Fans Not Owners’ series with a new film titled ‘Recess’.

The film, creatively led by BBH India, was produced by Team Drive, Publicis Groupe India’s dedicated ‘Power of One’ unit for Škoda Auto India.

Set on a school playground, the narrative shows children showcasing features of their families’ Škoda cars. The scene takes an unexpected turn when a young girl claims her Škoda can fly to Jupiter, drawing a parallel to a rocket, before she gets into her Kushaq and drives off. The film concludes with a montage highlighting the enjoyment and pride associated with Škoda.

Watch the campaign films: