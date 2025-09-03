0

Publicis and Škoda launch playful new chapter of ‘Fans Not Owners’

The film, creatively led by BBH India, was produced by Team Drive, Publicis Groupe India’s dedicated ‘Power of One’ unit for Škoda Auto India

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: After the release of the well-received ‘Doda’ film, Publicis Groupe India’s Team Drive and Škoda Auto India have continued their ‘Fans Not Owners’ series with a new film titled ‘Recess’.

The film, creatively led by BBH India, was produced by Team Drive, Publicis Groupe India’s dedicated ‘Power of One’ unit for Škoda Auto India.

Set on a school playground, the narrative shows children showcasing features of their families’ Škoda cars. The scene takes an unexpected turn when a young girl claims her Škoda can fly to Jupiter, drawing a parallel to a rocket, before she gets into her Kushaq and drives off. The film concludes with a montage highlighting the enjoyment and pride associated with Škoda.

Watch the campaign films:

