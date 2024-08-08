Public App collaborates with creators to showcase untold stories of freedom struggle

New Delhi: Public App has unveiled the teaser for its upcoming Independence Day campaign, aimed igniting a flame of patriotism with #PublicSalutes. The #PublicSalutes campaign is an ode to the spirit of India's freedom fighters, delving into the lives of heroes who etched their names in the accounts of history.

In a collaboration with a group of content creators, Public App embarked on a mission to uncover the stories of fighters instrumental in India's freedom struggle. These video interviews will be released daily by these creators on the app from August 9th to August 15th.

Beyond the narratives, Public App will also feature a district-wise collection of Commemorative Cards, available on the App daily till August 15th.

Sazal Batra, VP Operations, who oversees Creator Operations for Public app, said, “We are incredibly grateful to these talented content creators for their passion and dedication in bringing these stories to life. Their collaboration has been instrumental in ensuring that the legacy of our freedom fighters is preserved for generations to come. We believe that #PublicSalutes will not only educate and inspire but also foster a deeper sense of patriotism and unity among our users. By sharing these stories, we hope to create a ripple effect of respect and admiration for our nation's heroes.”