Protinex urges to lead healthier lives in both personal and academic spheres

New Delhi: Protinex, the flagship brand of Danone India has unveiled its latest ad campaign, “Protinex Hai Toh Mumkin Hai” which aims to emphasise the power of Protinex in helping individuals achieve their aspirations and lead healthier lives.

The new ad campaign showcases the role Protinex plays in the lives of people from diverse backgrounds. It incorporates various scenarios in which individuals thrive not only in their academic pursuits but also in their personal lives.

For instance, a couple balances both their professional and home responsibilities.

Speaking about the TVC campaign, Sriram Padmanabhan, Marketing Director of Danone India, said, “We are thrilled to launch this new TVC for Protinex, which beautifully captures the essence of our brand and its impact on everyday lives. Protinex has been a cornerstone of nutritional support in Indian households for over six decades, and with this campaign, we hope to inspire more people to achieve their goals and embrace a healthy lifestyle.”