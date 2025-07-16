Prime Video’s ‘Every Kind of Emotion’ campaign stars Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha

New Delhi: Prime Video has launched a new brand campaign, ‘Every kind of emotion. It’s on Amazon Prime’, using two separate films featuring actors Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Created by agency MANJA, the campaign uses slice-of-life narratives to focus on how audiences engage with content emotionally rather than by rigid genre classifications.

The two films, tailored for different markets, position the actors as narrators in everyday scenarios where the choice of what to watch becomes a commentary on emotional resonance. Each film moves away from traditional labels like comedy or thriller and instead reflects how viewers seek content that mirrors their mood or personal state.

“This campaign showcases our commitment to delivering a wide range of stories that capture a gamut of feelings that our viewers can relate to. ‘Every kind of emotion. It’s on Amazon Prime’ isn’t just a line, it’s a promise we deliver, day-in and day-out through our series and movies,” said Sonal Kabi, director and head of marketing, Prime Video India.

Speaking about his involvement, actor Manoj Bajpayee said, “The beauty of entertainment today is that it mirrors our own complexity. Just as my character Srikant Tiwari balances national security with family life in The Family Man, Prime Video masterfully balances the full spectrum of human emotions. One moment you're craving a thriller that keeps you on the edge, the next you're seeking the warmth of a heartfelt story. That's what drew me to this campaign, it captures how we truly experience and consume entertainment in our lives. It's smart, it's emotional, it's completely relatable and it beautifully showcases how Prime Video has become a destination where every emotion finds its perfect match. It was fun to play a version of Srikant Tiwari who is catching feelings instead of catching bad guys for once!”

Actor Samantha added, “Every role is an emotional journey. From embodying the intensity of Raji in The Family Man to exploring the complexities of a covert operative in Citadel: Honey Bunny, each character has pushed my boundaries in unique ways. What fascinates me is how this mirrors our own viewing habits. We don't just watch shows; we seek emotions that resonate with our moment. Sometimes it's the adrenaline rush of a thriller, other times it's revisiting that one scene that touched our soul. That's the magic Prime Video has captured, understanding that stories aren't just about genres, they're about the feelings they evoke. Every story has its own emotional fingerprint, and there's something beautiful about having a service like Prime Video that celebrates every shade of human experience.”

Commenting on the creative approach, Suyash Barve, head of creative at MANJA, said, “As more and more content gets added to our screens, our classical understanding of genres has become too vague. There is no action on one side and romance on the other. Now, every movie and TV show is a multi-hyphenate. An action-dramedy or a political-espionage-thriller or a political-espionage-action-dramedy. Now, you can choose between comedies that make you laugh out loud, or ones that make you chuckle. Horror movies that make your heart stop, or just ones that creep you out. We used this rephrasing of genre to tell our story of range. There’s just so much to watch on Prime Video, that you simply have to be more specific. The perfect sutradhars for this journey were of course, our Family Man, Manoj Bajpayee and the star of Citadel: Honey Bunny and The Family Man antagonist, Samantha – both of whom turn a simple discussion on what to watch into a days-long crusade to prove that there’s more than one kind of funny and more than one kind of thriller.”

Watch the campaign films:





