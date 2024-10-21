Pride of Cows unveils brand film showcasing the journey of single-origin milk

New Delhi: Pride of Cows, an Indian dairy FMCG company, launched an ad film, highlighting its leadership in single origin milk. The film explores the beauty and serenity of Parag's Bhagyalakshmi Dairy Farm. The ad film was created by BelieveTrinity.

The narrative revolves around a young mother who serves the roles of both the central character and the narrator who discovers the practices at Bhagyalakshmi Dairy Farm, aiming to ensure the delivery of pure, fresh milk straight from the farm to her doorstep. The journey through the 1200-acre farm provides a glimpse into the lives of healthy cows, fostered by practices such as them having their own shades, mats to lie on, RO water and provision of superfoods and nutritious fodder under the supervision of a team of global experts.

The film aims to target Indian moms in order to resonate with this core audience, recognising mothers as key influencers in making healthy choices for their loved ones.

Akshali Shah, Executive Director of Parag Milk Foods, said, "Consumers today are more conscious than ever about the quality and origin of the food they consume. Single-Origin Milk is our way of providing absolute transparency in this process. Unlike conventional milk sourced from multiple locations, Pride of Cows comes from a single farm, ensuring a level of purity, quality, and traceability unmatched in the industry. This commitment to one source, one farm and one breed is integral, especially in today’s time, where authenticity is critical. The film is a celebration of this dedication to excellence and our farm’s ability to deliver an experience like no other."

Samarth Shrivastava, Founder, BelieveTrinity, said, ‘Working with the Pride of Cows team and the facilities at Bhagyalakshmi Farms was a pleasure. The level of care and attention to detail shown at the farm reflects in the product itself, which we’ve tried to showcase in the film. Viewers will be captivated by the farm’s story, the stunning visuals, and the message of pure, traceable milk from one single source."

The brand film is now available on YouTube and the Pride of Cows website.

The campaign film: